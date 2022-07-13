0
Wednesday 13 July 2022 - 04:31

Euro, dollar at parity for first time in two decades

Story Code : 1003989
Euro, dollar at parity for first time in two decades

The euro hit $1 on Tuesday, down about 12% since the start of the year.

The last time the two currencies were equal in value was 2002, when the euro was in its infancy.

Not all European countries use the euro as their official currency. It is the currency of 19 out of the 27 EU members. Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Sweden, and Denmark are not using euro as their official currency.

The European Union, which used to receive roughly 40% of its gas through Russian pipelines, has been struggling with high inflation and energy supply uncertainty since Ukraine was invaded by Russia. The energy crisis, which comes alongside an economic slowdown, has raised fears of recession in the bloc.

Analysts have previously warned that the Western sanctions against Russia, in response to the war in Ukraine, could lead to high inflation and other forms of economic recession that would affect not only Russia but the entire global financial system.

The US placed an embargo on Russian oil earlier this year, shortly after Russian President Vladimir Putin declared the military campaign against Ukraine on February 24. In addition to the oil embargo, Washington and its Western allies have imposed unprecedented waves of sanctions on Moscow.

Russia has warned against the sanctions, describing them as a double-edged sword.
Comment


Featured Stories
John Bolton openly admits role in planning foreign coups
John Bolton openly admits role in planning foreign coups
Antonio Manuel de Oliveira Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations
UN chief calls for blacklisting Israel over child deaths
13 July 2022
Ukraine
Ukraine's Attack on City in Kherson Region Reminiscent of Hiroshima: Official
12 July 2022
Iraqi Cyberattack Targets Tel Aviv Municipality Website
Iraqi Cyberattack Targets Tel Aviv Municipality Website
12 July 2022
Yemen Human Rights Center Lambastes World
Yemen Human Rights Center Lambastes World's Silence toward Saudi Crimes
12 July 2022
Activists take part in a Candlelight vigil outside the UN ESCWA building to denounce the killing of Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh.
US government lets Israel off the hook in the case of Palestinian-American journalist’s death
By: Robert Inlakesh
12 July 2022
Hamas Calls for More Support for Palestine and Al-Aqsa
Hamas Calls for More Support for Palestine and Al-Aqsa
11 July 2022
US-led Regional Defense System Provokes Iran
US-led Regional Defense System Provokes Iran
11 July 2022
How Is Riyadh Instrumentalizing Hajj for Normalization with Tel Aviv?
How Is Riyadh Instrumentalizing Hajj for Normalization with Tel Aviv?
11 July 2022
Britain
Boris Johnson finally forced to resign as PM
11 July 2022
Israel’s Iron Dome no match for Russian firepower
Israel’s Iron Dome no match for Russian firepower
11 July 2022
UAE Relations with Israel
UAE Relations with Israel
By Mohsen Pakaein
10 July 2022
Biden: US Continues to Increase Pressure until Iran Returns to Deal
Biden: US Continues to Increase Pressure until Iran Returns to Deal
10 July 2022