Pro-Palestine activists storm arms factory in Glasgow

Islam Times - Risking their lives in the early hours of morning to save lives -- thousands of kilometers away -- protesters from Palestine Action Scotland scaling the roof of one of the world’s largest arms companies in Glasgow demanding that the facility be shut down.

They’re soon arrested by Scottish police, but they’ve done the damage they intended.The activists, who were taken in court and released later, accuse the Paris-headquartered multinational Thales Group of making an array of lethal weapons, some used against Palestinians.The Watchkeeper drone project is one- developed in collaboration with a notorious Israeli weapons company- that’s been the target of these activists for years now.The building behind me used to house the HQ of Israel's largest weapons manufacturer Elbit systems. Earlier this year and after almost two years of relentless direct action, Palestine Action say, they forced the company to pack up and leave, getting one step closer to ending Israel's arms trade in Britain.That came only five months after the company was forced to close up shop in the northwestern city of Oldham, Greater Manchester. Elbit still has eight more sites in the UK.Palestine Action say they will continue to throw a spanner in the works of Elbit and companies that collaborate with it, until they’re all closed and until Palestine is free.