Srebrenica Massacre: 27 years on bodies still being buried

Islam Times - Another year and more bodies of murdered Bosnian Muslims have been returned to their families as part of commemorations held to mark the 27th anniversary of the 1995 Srebrenica Massacre.

Close to three decades after being brutally murdered, the remains of 47 men and three teenage boys were laid to rest at Srebrenica’s memorial cemetery.It was the worst atrocity on European soil since Nazi Germany, as 8,000 Bosnian Muslim civilians were dragged off and killed by Bosnian-Serb forces, before being dumped into mass graves.The Srebrenica killings were the bloody peak of Bosnia’s war, which came after the breakup of Yugoslavia. The conflict has become characterized by ethnic cleansing and genocide.Many western countries, along with the United Nations have been condemned for failing to act in the face of overwhelming evidence war crimes were being committed.On Monday, Holland’s Defense Minister publicly apologized for massacre, admitting “the international community failed to offer adequate protection.”But critics say it’s all too little far too late. What’s more alarming is that Islamophobia remains an ongoing problem across Europe. After the fall of Nazi Germany, anti-Semitism is now taken very seriously. But can the same be said regarding anti-Muslim hate?