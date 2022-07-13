One year on, Afghans hurt by US messy withdrawal, betrayal

Islam Times - Chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan in August 2021 is considered as one of President Biden’s biggest failures. The NBC NEWS revealed that the White House and US agencies have started discussions on how to handle the anniversary of withdrawal to prevent further political damage to the president.

Afghan experts believe that by reversing the truths, the Biden administration will try to sweep their failures under the carpet and turn a blind eye on the miseries of Afghans whose lives were spoiled by messy withdrawal.The US 20 year devastating war on Afghanistan ended with a disastrous withdrawal. Several Afghans fell from American aircrafts. Some were shot dead and wounded. Many children were lost. Moreover, a US airstrike hit a house in the airport neighborhoods killing 10 family members including women and children.The chaotic evacuation from Afghanistan in 2021 reminds the Afghans of those ugly and tragic days. People here blame the ill-prepared US for spoiling the lives of thousands of Afghan people.