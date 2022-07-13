0
Wednesday 13 July 2022 - 09:29

US Destroyer Sails near Disputed South China Sea Islands, China Says It 'Drove' Ship Away

Story Code : 1004048
US Destroyer Sails near Disputed South China Sea Islands, China Says It
The United States regularly carries out what it calls Freedom of Navigation Operations in the South China Sea challenging what it says are restrictions on innocent passage imposed by China and other claimants.

The US Navy said the USS Benfold "asserted navigational rights and freedoms in the South China Sea near the Paracel Islands, consistent with international law," Reuters reported.

"Unlawful and sweeping maritime claims in the South China Sea pose a serious threat to the freedom of the seas, including the freedoms of navigation and overflight, free trade and unimpeded commerce, and freedom of economic opportunity for South China Sea littoral nations," it said.

China says it does not impede freedom of navigation or overflight, accusing the United States of deliberately provoking tensions.

The People's Liberation Army's Southern Theatre Command said the US ship's actions seriously violated China's sovereignty and security by illegally entering China's territorial waters around the Paracels, which are also claimed by Vietnam and Taiwan.

"The PLA's Southern Theatre Command organized sea and air forces to follow, monitor, warn and drive away" the ship, it added, showing pictures of the Benfold taken from the deck of the Chinese frigate the Xianning.

"The facts once again show that the United States is nothing short of a 'security risk maker in the South China Sea' and a 'destroyer of regional peace and stability.'"

China seized control of the Paracel Islands from the then-South Vietnamese government in 1974.

Monday marked the sixth anniversary of a ruling by an international tribunal that invalidated China's sweeping claims to the South China Sea, a conduit for about $3 trillion worth of ship-borne trade each year.

China has never accepted the ruling.

China claims almost the entire South China Sea. Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, Taiwan and Brunei all have competing and often overlapping claims.

China has built artificial islands on some of its South China Sea holdings, including airports, raising regional concerns about Beijing's intentions.
Comment


Featured Stories
Biden’s Dream for Palestine During Regional Visit
Biden’s Dream for Palestine During Regional Visit
Normalizing Relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel Regime, Treason: Hamas
Normalizing Relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel Regime, Treason: Hamas
13 July 2022
John Bolton openly admits role in planning foreign coups
John Bolton openly admits role in planning foreign coups
13 July 2022
Antonio Manuel de Oliveira Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations
UN chief calls for blacklisting Israel over child deaths
13 July 2022
Ukraine
Ukraine's Attack on City in Kherson Region Reminiscent of Hiroshima: Official
12 July 2022
Iraqi Cyberattack Targets Tel Aviv Municipality Website
Iraqi Cyberattack Targets Tel Aviv Municipality Website
12 July 2022
Yemen Human Rights Center Lambastes World
Yemen Human Rights Center Lambastes World's Silence toward Saudi Crimes
12 July 2022
Activists take part in a Candlelight vigil outside the UN ESCWA building to denounce the killing of Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh.
US government lets Israel off the hook in the case of Palestinian-American journalist’s death
By: Robert Inlakesh
12 July 2022
Hamas Calls for More Support for Palestine and Al-Aqsa
Hamas Calls for More Support for Palestine and Al-Aqsa
11 July 2022
US-led Regional Defense System Provokes Iran
US-led Regional Defense System Provokes Iran
11 July 2022
How Is Riyadh Instrumentalizing Hajj for Normalization with Tel Aviv?
How Is Riyadh Instrumentalizing Hajj for Normalization with Tel Aviv?
11 July 2022
Britain
Boris Johnson finally forced to resign as PM
11 July 2022
Israel’s Iron Dome no match for Russian firepower
Israel’s Iron Dome no match for Russian firepower
11 July 2022