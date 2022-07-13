0
Wednesday 13 July 2022 - 09:34

UN Extends Controversial ‘Aid’ Deliveries to Flashpoint Syria Province Despite Damascus’ Objection

The UNSC approved a relevant resolution during a voting session on Tuesday. The resolution mandates that the deliveries cross through Turkey’s Bab al-Hawa Crossing with Syria’s Idlib Province, bypassing all the areas that are controlled by the Syrian government.

The Arab country has been opposed to the so-called Mechanism for Cross-Border Aid Delivery into Syria (CBM) since 2014, when it was launched, arguing that any aid supplies should rather be routed from Damascus.

On Friday, the Council had put to vote the resolution allowing extension of the CBM for a year. Russia vetoed the resolution, citing Damascus’ concerns and arguing that the mechanism should rather be extended for a period of six months.

Syria found itself in the grip of foreign-backed militancy and terrorism in 2011.

The situation compounded in 2014 when the Takfiri terrorist group Daesh started unleashing a campaign of bloodshed and destruction across the Arab nation.

The country initially lost huge swathes of territory to the terrorists. Gradually, however, it began to seize them back with the help of its allies Iran and Russia.

Ever since, Idlib has turned into a safe haven for the Takfiri terrorists and militants, who would flee the Syrian military and its allies’ operations into the flashpoint province.

The United States, Britain, and France abstained from the Tuesday vote because they wanted to extend the CBM for a whole year.
