Russia Urges US to Admit Its Role in 2014 Ukrainian Coup

Islam Times - It’s time for the United States to recognize its role in the 2014 state coup in Ukraine, Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky said on Wednesday.

"It’s common knowledge that the US tried to overthrow President of Venezuela. Now waiting for acknowledgement of US pivotal role in illegal Maidan coup in Ukraine in 2014 which is an open secret too," the Russian diplomat wrote on Twitter, commenting on former high-ranking White House official’s remarks about his participation in staging coups abroad, TASS reported.On Tuesday, John Bolton, a former White House national security adviser, said, "As somebody who has helped plan coups d'etat - not here but you know (in) other places - it takes a lot of work."Unrest in the center of Kiev broke out at the end of 2013. Organizers of protests in Kiev’s Independence Square accused then President Viktor Yanukovich of refusing to sign an association agreement with the European Union. A prolonged mass demonstration of protest called Euromaidan began. The radicals set up a tent camp, seized a number of administrative buildings in the center of Kiev and created so-called "self-defense forces", which openly clashed with police.The crisis culminated on February 18-20, 2014 in Kiev, when unidentified snipers repeatedly opened fire both on the protesters and police. As a result, 80 people were killed and hundreds of others were injured. Twenty of those injured died in hospital later. There were both demonstrators and personnel of the riot police force Berkut among those killed.Yanukovich and the Nikolai Azarov-led cabinet of ministers later left Ukraine. When power in Kiev changed hands, the Prosecutor-General's Office launched criminal proceedings against Yanukovich on charges of mass killings of civilians. The Ukrainian authorities put part of the blame on Berkut personnel. In particular, the police are charged with obeying criminal orders to use weapons. The accused pled not guilty on all charges. At the same time crimes against police are not investigated and the snipers case remains unsolved.Russia may call together a meeting of the UN Security Council over Ukraine’s recent shelling of the city of Novaya Kakhovka, he said."We are thinking it over, but I am not going to disclose all our secrets now, because they may be heard, and some measures may be taken to obstruct them," Polyansky told the Soloviev Live channel late on Tuesday.Ukrainian troops regularly shell the populated localities of the Kherson Region after the Kiev regime lost control over it. On Monday night, they delivered a strike on Novaya Kakhovka which resulted in damaged buildings and an explosion at warehouses with mineral fertilizers. The city’s authorities reported at least seven people killed in the bombardment and approximately 70 injured and seven missing.Russia promptly delivers to its UN colleagues all information about crimes committed by the Ukrainian military, Polyansky said."There are many opportunities for promoting our truth, including on the UN platform. And, of course, we are going to use them," he added."In any case, we do not hush up any information about crimes committed by the Ukrainian military and nationalists. On the contrary, we show and tell it to our UN colleagues at every opportunity," the diplomat said.The United Kingdom, the United States and France should get used to the fact that interests of other states should be respected as well, Polyansky added."We sense some disappointment of our Western colleagues who regret that their vision of the CBM [cross-border mechanism] renewal did not pass. But the world is not limited to Western states or the fabled 'golden billion', as Washington, London, and Paris must have imagined," he said, commenting on the adoption of a resolution on cross-border aid mechanism for Syria that was not supported by the above-mentioned countries."It is high time you started respecting the interests of others states, especially those whom Security Council’s decisions touch upon in the first place," the Russian deputy UN envoy added.The UN Security Council on Tuesday adopted a resolution to extend the mechanism of cross-border aid in Syria to January 10, 2023. Twelve members of the Security Council voted in favor of the document, while the UK, the US and France abstained.The resolution is based on the Russian proposal and provides for the extension of the mechanism of cross-border assistance for six months, with a subsequent possible extension for another six months by a separate resolution.The UN Security Council has found an optimal pattern for the Syrian cross-border aid mechanism (CBM), and Russia will watch closely how it is being put into practice, he said."Having discovered the optimal pattern for the renewal of the CBM, we gave a second chance to the faithful implementation of all aspects of the resolution that are related to the mechanism during the next six months," Polyansky added."We will employ the potential of informal interactive dialogues in the Security Council in order to keep track of the progress of the resolution that we adopted today and determine the future of the CBM," the diplomat continued.In his opinion, "only a frank and substantive dialogue about the problems at the Syrian humanitarian track, where all interested stakeholders should take part, will help us make a well-weighed decision once this half-year period is over." Polyansky is convinced that special reports of the Secretary-General alone would not be enough for the extension."There is a huge bulk of work that we need to do now at many pivotal tracks, among them enhancing cross-line deliveries to all regions of Syria," the Russian first deputy UN envoy continued."We also call on the Secretary-General to pay specific attention to the need to lift unilateral sanctions in the context of COVID-19 consequences that have not been overcome yet. We need to work diligently to eradicate this problem in Syria, which will give donors more opportunity to invest in early recovery projects in this Arab country.""We will closely follow the implementation of these tasks, and we do hope that by January 2023 the Secretary-General provides the Council with exhaustive information regarding the work performed," he added."Russia was trying to get the best deal possible. The world is bigger than just Western countries. That’s why they need to get used to the situation, when they have to take into consideration interests of countries most and foremost affected by Security Council decisions. So we thought that we need to take to an account Syria’s interests foremost," he told reporters after the UN Security Council’s vote on the issue.In his words, the Syrian side was satisfied with the extension of the mechanism, as it was "the outcome that they wanted"."What’s why I leave the comments of American colleagues [who criticized Russia for vetoing the Western-backed resolution to automatically extend the mechanism by one year instead of six months] to their conscience," the diplomat added."If we had wanted to shut it down, we would have already shut it down now," Polyansky continued. "But we want it to become better, more transparent, efficient, not limited to cross-border [aid deliveries]."He also said that extending the mechanism beyond January 2023 "depends on the collective work of the Council", security guarantees and a report by the UN secretary-general."If there would be genuine efforts, <…> I don’t think that anyone should worry about it," the diplomat said.