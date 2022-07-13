Russian, Turkish Presidents Will Visit Iran for Talks on Syria: Kremlin

Islam Times - Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to travel to Tehran to attend peace talks on Syria with his Turkish and Iranian counterparts.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that Putin will hold talks with Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on July 19.The Russian leader's visit to Tehran will be his second foreign trip since the start of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine on February 24.Iran and Russia, as the allies of the Syrian government, as well as Turkey, which sides with the opposition, set up the Astana peace process in January 2017 intending to put an end to the Syrian conflict through the involvement of the Syrian government and the opposition.The three countries have so far held 18 rounds of talks, initially in the Kazakh capital of Astana. The last triple summit was held in the Kazakh capital Nur-Sultan in mid-June.Participants at the 18th international summit on Syria in the Astana format have reaffirmed their strong commitment to Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and announced their firm opposition to Israeli’s aggression and atrocities in the war-torn country.Putin's visit to Iran will follow US President Joe Biden’s trip to Israel and Saudi Arabia this week. Iranian air defense might as well as its advanced missile and drone capabilities will be reportedly among the top issues of discussion on the agenda of Biden’s upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia and the Israeli regime.In a tweet on Sunday, Iran’s Nour News, which is close to the country’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), slammed a US-led plan to form a so-called joint defense pact with Israel and some regional Arab states, warning that a decisive response will await any threat against the country's security.“If the implementation of such plans threatens security of #Iran in any way, it will face initial decisive response to the nearest & most accessible targets,” the news website tweeted.