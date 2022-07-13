0
Wednesday 13 July 2022 - 10:37

Iran’s FM In Vatican: General Soleimani Played Key Role in Saving Christians from Daesh

The top Iranian diplomat made the comment during a Tuesday meeting in the Vatican with Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin and Foreign Minister Paul Richard Gallagher.

General Soleimani, Iran’s world-renown anti-terror commander, declared the final victory against Daesh in 2017, three years before he was assassinated in Iraq by the US military.

“In line with its global responsibility in fighting terrorism, the Islamic Republic of Iran has played an important role in protecting the Izadi Christians of Iraq and the Christians of Syria against the criminal Daesh terrorists, thanks to the efforts made by martyr General Qassem Soleimani,” Amir Abdollahian said.

According to a readout of the meeting by the Iranian Foreign Ministry website, the two sides’ officials underlined the necessity of establishing sustainable security and peace in the world, particularly in West Asia.

In a tweet after the two-hour meeting, Amir Abdollahian said they agreed that political solutions are needed to resolve global crises, especially in Ukraine and Yemen. He quoted the Vatican officials as saying that the Pope holds the Islamic Republic in considerable respect.

At the meeting, the Iranian FM also said that Tehran opposes the war in Ukraine to the same extent it opposes wars in other parts of the world.

He said the Islamic Republic is particularly concerned about and strives to prevent the eruption of a crisis in northern Syria.

Amir Abdollahian also explained Iran’s long-held position on the need to hold a referendum in the occupied Palestinian territories, where the indigenous people of Palestine – whether Muslim, Christian or Jewish – would vote to decide the fate of their land.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Iranian foreign minister referred to the multilateral negotiations to revive the 2015 Iran deal, saying Iran is seriously pursuing a “good” and “sustainable” agreement to bring the US back into compliance with the deal.

“We have offered important initiatives and flexibility during the negotiations, but it is also necessary for the American side to realistically prepare the conditions for the finalization of the agreement,” he added.

The US withdrew from the Iran deal, or the JCPOA, back in 2018 despite Iran’s full compliance with the accord.
