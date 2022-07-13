0
Wednesday 13 July 2022 - 10:52

Russo-Iranian Cooperation in Modern Tech Goes Back to Before Ukraine War: Foreign Ministry

Story Code : 1004065
Russo-Iranian Cooperation in Modern Tech Goes Back to Before Ukraine War: Foreign Ministry
“No change has taken place in this area at the recent juncture,” said spokesman of Iran's foreign ministry on Tuesday, referring to technological cooperation between the two sides.

The remarks came a day after US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan claimed that Washington had received “information” indicating that Iran was preparing to provide Russia with “up to several hundred UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles), including weapons-capable UAVs on an expedited timeline.”

Nasser Kan’ani repeated Iran’s position of opposition to war.

“The Islamic Republic’s position concerning the Ukraine war is completely clear, and has been announced repeatedly in an official manner,” he said.

Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian reiterated the stance during recent remarks he made to Croatian newspaper Večernji list, in which he considered the war to be rooted in the Western military alliance of NATO’s expansion towards Russia’s borders and its provocations against Moscow.

“However, we do not consider warfare to be the solution, and believe that Ukraine’s crisis should be resolved through the course of dialog and negotiation,” the top diplomat told the daily.

Adding to his remarks, Kan’ani said the claim laid by the American official against Iran comes while the United States and Europe have for years been turning the occupying and invading forces, including those in the West Asia region, into “a stockpile of their various deadly weapons.”

“It is certain that without these armaments, continuation of the Zionists’ more than seven decades of atrocity and occupation would not be possible,” the spokesperson noted.
