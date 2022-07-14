Iran Not to Retreat from Its Rightful Positions: Raisi

Islam Times - Iranian President Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi said on Wednesday that the Islamic Republic of Iran does not retreat from its rightful and logical positions.

Addressing the cabinet meeting, the president advised the Americans to see the facts to learn from the past and not to repeat the failed experience of the maximum pressure policy on the Iranian nation.In reaction to American officials' recent remarks regarding the JCPOA, he said they claimed that Iran should return to the nuclear deal while Iran has never withdrawn from the JCPOA.The Americans have repeatedly said that the pressure they imposed on the Iranians was unprecedented, but the spokesperson of the State Department has officially announced that these pressures did not work in any way and failed shamefully, Raisi said.He further advised Americans not to speak to Iranians with the language of coercion, saying that Iran has always acted rationally in the negotiations with the P5+1 and P4+1 and presented its reasonable demands.Elsewhere in his remarks, Raisi referred to US officials’ regional tour, saying that if the American officials’ visits to the regional states are aimed at strengthening the position of the Zionist regime and normalizing its relations with certain countries, their efforts will not in any way bring about security for the Zionists.Stressing the fact that Iran is watching the region closely, he said that Tehran has repeatedly told those who convey US messages to Iran that the slightest move against Iran's territorial integrity will face a decisive response.