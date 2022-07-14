0
Thursday 14 July 2022 - 03:33

US Withdrawal from JCPOA Gigantic Mistake: Biden

Story Code : 1004151
Upon his arrival in Tel Aviv on Wednesday, US President Biden in an interview claimed that he still believes that the US government must return to JCPOA.

“The only thing worse than the Iran that exists now is an Iran with nuclear weapons, and if we can return to the deal, we can hold them tight,” Mr. Biden told Yonit Levi of Channel 12. “I think it was a gigantic mistake for the last president to get out of the deal. They’re closer to a nuclear weapon now than they were before.”

“I still think it makes sense,” he said. “We’ve laid it out on the table, we’ve made the deal, we’ve offered it, and it’s up to Iran now,” NY Times reported.

In the past years, Western countries led by the United States and the Zionist regime have accused Iran of pursuing military goals in country's nuclear program but Iran has strongly rejected these claims.

As one of the signatories of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and a member of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Iran emphasized that it has the right to access nuclear technology for peaceful purposes.

In addition, IAEA inspectors have visited Iran's nuclear facilities many times but have never found any evidence that the country's peaceful nuclear energy program has been deviated towards military purposes.

This is while that Biden administration has refused to fulfill its obligations to return to JCPOA. The last round of negotiations on the removal of anti-Iran sanctions was held in Qatari capital of Doha in July 2022.
