North Korea Recognizes Independence of Donetsk and Luhansk

Islam Times - The North Korean embassy in Russia has said North Korea recognized the independence of the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics.

North Korea recognized the independence of the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics, Interfax was told at the DPRK embassy in Russia.As noted in the diplomatic mission, the North Korean ambassador announced Pyongyang's decision at a meeting with the DPR ambassador in Russia. Also, a meeting with the LPR ambassador is expected soon, they added.In addition, a note on the recognition of the DPR and LPR was also handed to the Russian ambassador in Pyongyang. “Note transmitted on behalf of the Minister of Foreign Affairs”, — clarified at the embassy.According to the latest reports, Ukraine cut ties with North Korea over the action.