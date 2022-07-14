0
Thursday 14 July 2022 - 03:39

Hebrew Sources Claim: Saudi-Israeli Coop. Plans to be Announced on Biden Visit

Quoting a Zionist regime official, the source claimed that measures have been taken in the relations between this regime and Saudi Arabia, which are in the final approval stage and may be announced during the visit of US President Joe Biden.

These actions include the flight of planes from the Occupied lands to Mecca to transport the pilgrims, advertising for cooperation and partnership with Saudi Arabia and issuing licenses for Israeli non-military flights over Saudi Arabia, as well as strengthening cooperation between Israel and the Arab countries of the Persian Gulf, including Saudi Arabia, in the field of air and naval defense and cooperation in defense fields such as interaction regarding fires, natural disasters, and emergencies, as well as cooperation in technological fields.

The report adds that during Biden's visit to occupied Palestine, a statement will be signed by Biden and the Israeli regime's Prime Minister Yair Lapid under the title "Quds Declaration", which is a four-page document.

The source also claimed that the Quds Declaration is a unified message against Iran and its nuclear program and its regional activities.

It also includes the commitment to prevent Iran from obtaining the alleged nuclear weapons while allowing Israel to defend itself, according to Zionists meda claims.
