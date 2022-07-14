Kremlin Hopes Biden Will Not Seek to Turn Saudi Arabia against Russia

Islam Times - The Kremlin said on Wednesday that it hoped President Joe Biden’s visit to Saudi Arabia would not be used to try to foster anti-Russian relations, just as the United States seeks to convince Riyadh to boost oil production amid soaring prices.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia highly valued cooperation with Saudi Arabia within the framework of OPEC+ group of world’s leading oil producers.“We are within the framework of the OPEC + agreements, and we highly appreciate the work that we manage to do with our partners,” he said.White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Monday that Biden will make the case for greater oil production from OPEC nations to bring down gasoline prices when he meets Gulf leaders in Saudi Arabia this week.