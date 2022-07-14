Kremlin Hopes Biden Will Not Seek to Turn Saudi Arabia against Russia
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia highly valued cooperation with Saudi Arabia within the framework of OPEC+ group of world’s leading oil producers.
“We are within the framework of the OPEC + agreements, and we highly appreciate the work that we manage to do with our partners,” he said.
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Monday that Biden will make the case for greater oil production from OPEC nations to bring down gasoline prices when he meets Gulf leaders in Saudi Arabia this week.