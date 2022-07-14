Iran’s Raisi: Biden’s Mideast Visit Won’t Bring Security for Zionist Regime

Islam Times - Iran says US President Joe Biden’s visit to the Middle East, starting Wednesday, during which he is expected to follow up on Washington’s agenda of enabling normalization between Arab states and the Zionist entity, will not bring security for the occupying regime.

Addressing a cabinet meeting in Tehran on Wednesday, President Ebrahim Raisi said if the visits by American officials to the region are intended to reinforce the Zionist regime’s position and provide impetus to the normalization process, the efforts are bound to fail.“If the shuttling trips by the American officials to the regional countries are meant to reinforce the Zionist regime’s position and normalize the regime’s relations with some [regional] countries, [they (the Americans) should know that] their efforts will not create security for the Zionists in any way,” he said.Biden arrived in the Israeli-occupied territories on Wednesday, kicking off his four-day trip to the region, his first as the US president.The regional tour will also take Biden to Saudi Arabia, the country he once pledged to make a “pariah”.Raisi hit back at the US officials for accusing Iran of violating the 2015 nuclear deal, saying, “The Americans have said that Iran should return to the JCPOA, while the Islamic Republic has never withdrawn from the JCPOA and it was the US that reneged on its commitments.”Iran will never retreat from its rightful and logical stances, the president underlined, advising the US to learn lessons from the past, observe the realities and avoid repeating the failed experience of maximum pressure on the Iranian nation.“The Americans have repeatedly announced that the pressure they have imposed on the Iranian nation has been unprecedented and maximum, but the spokesperson for the State Department of that country has declared officially that such pressures have not been effective by any means and have failed in a complete fiasco,” Raisi added.He also highlighted Iran’s rational behavior in the talks on the revival of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, saying the Iranian team of negotiators has not put in any request outside the frameworks.