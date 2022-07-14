0
Thursday 14 July 2022 - 08:07

Biden Claims US Would Use Force Against Iran ‘As A Last Resort’

“The only thing worse than Iran now is Iran with nuclear weapons,” Biden alleged, explaining why the US continues to support the revival of the 2015 Iran deal. “I think it was a giant mistake for the previous president to get out of the deal. They are closer to a nuclear weapon than ever before.”

“We can act against [the Quds Force] and still have a deal that can curtail the nuclear program,” he went on to say. “I still think it makes sense.”

Asked if use of force against Iran was on the table, Biden responded: “As a last resort, yes.”

When interviewer Yonit Levy pressed Biden for details, he said: “I’m not going to speculate on that, but Iran can’t get a nuclear weapon.”

Biden also said he would keep the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps [IRG] on the State Department’s list of ‘Foreign Terrorist Organizations’ even if it means Iran will not rejoin the agreement.

Regarding his next stop in Saudi Arabia, Biden said he was going ‘to promote stability in the Middle East.’

“It’s an overwhelming interest of the US to have stability in the region,” Biden said. “Those that thought that the US was going to leave behind the Middle East and leave a vacuum that either China or Russia would fill – we can’t let that happen.”

Saudi-‘Israel’ normalization “is going to take a long time, but increasing the relationship in terms of acceptance of each other’s presence and working on certain things makes sense to me,” he also said.

“The more ‘Israel’ is integrated in the region as equal and accepted, the more likely… it can come to an accommodation with the Palestinians down the road,” Biden said.
