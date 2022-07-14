0
Thursday 14 July 2022 - 08:09

UK’s Ex-finance Minister Tops First Vote to Be Next PM

Story Code : 1004195
UK’s Ex-finance Minister Tops First Vote to Be Next PM
Sunak secured support from 88 of the party's 358 parliament members. Junior Trade Minister Penny Mordaunt came second with 67 votes and Foreign Minister Liz Truss was third with 50.

The list of candidates was narrowed down from eight to six as Nadhim Zahawi, who took over as finance minister from Sunak last week, and former foreign minister Jeremy Hunt were knocked out after failing to get the required minimum of 30 votes. They join three other contenders who dropped out the day before.

Those remaining - including former equalities minister Kemi Badenoch, Attorney General Suella Braverman, and Tom Tugendhat, chair of the parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee - will go through to a second round on Thursday.

Subsequent ballots will be held among the Conservative lawmakers, eliminating the candidate with the fewest votes each time, to whittle the field down to a final two by July 21.

The new leader will then be chosen from those two by the 200,000 Conservative party members in the country at large and be announced on September 5.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ukraine Cuts Ties with North Korea
Ukraine Cuts Ties with North Korea
Manama Buying UAVs, Anti-Drone Systems from Tel Aviv: Report
Manama Buying UAVs, Anti-Drone Systems from Tel Aviv: Report
14 July 2022
Lapid Hailed Biden as A “Great Zionist” and Israel
Lapid Hailed Biden as A “Great Zionist” and Israel's Greatest Ally
14 July 2022
Biden’s Dream for Palestine During Regional Visit
Biden’s Dream for Palestine During Regional Visit
13 July 2022
Normalizing Relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel Regime, Treason: Hamas
Normalizing Relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel Regime, Treason: Hamas
13 July 2022
John Bolton openly admits role in planning foreign coups
John Bolton openly admits role in planning foreign coups
13 July 2022
Antonio Manuel de Oliveira Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations
UN chief calls for blacklisting Israel over child deaths
13 July 2022
Ukraine
Ukraine's Attack on City in Kherson Region Reminiscent of Hiroshima: Official
12 July 2022
Iraqi Cyberattack Targets Tel Aviv Municipality Website
Iraqi Cyberattack Targets Tel Aviv Municipality Website
12 July 2022
Yemen Human Rights Center Lambastes World
Yemen Human Rights Center Lambastes World's Silence toward Saudi Crimes
12 July 2022
Activists take part in a Candlelight vigil outside the UN ESCWA building to denounce the killing of Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh.
US government lets Israel off the hook in the case of Palestinian-American journalist’s death
By: Robert Inlakesh
12 July 2022
Hamas Calls for More Support for Palestine and Al-Aqsa
Hamas Calls for More Support for Palestine and Al-Aqsa
11 July 2022
US-led Regional Defense System Provokes Iran
US-led Regional Defense System Provokes Iran
11 July 2022