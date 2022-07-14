Manama Buying UAVs, Anti-Drone Systems from Tel Aviv: Report

Islam Times - Bahrain is going to purchase drones and anti-drone systems from Israel, a report said.

The report by the Wall Street Journal (WSJ), citing an unnamed senior Bahraini official, did not specify what type of drone or military equipment would be in the deal.The Israeli regime’s defense minister, Benny Gantz, revealed last week that Israel has signed arms deals worth more than $3 billion with countries in the region since the signing of the so-called “Abraham Accords” in 2020 with Arab countries.Moreover, the report by the WSJ confirmed that the Israeli Mossad and Shin Bet spy agencies have also begun to train Bahraini intelligence officers.In 2020, Bahrain, the UAE, Sudan, and Morocco signed US-sponsored agreements to normalize relations with the Israeli regime, in a move decried by the Palestinians as a betrayal of their cause.The deals have drawn widespread condemnations from Palestinians and other Muslim and Arab nations.