0
Thursday 14 July 2022 - 09:21

Manama Buying UAVs, Anti-Drone Systems from Tel Aviv: Report

Story Code : 1004206
Manama Buying UAVs, Anti-Drone Systems from Tel Aviv: Report
The report by the Wall Street Journal (WSJ), citing an unnamed senior Bahraini official, did not specify what type of drone or military equipment would be in the deal.

The Israeli regime’s defense minister, Benny Gantz, revealed last week that Israel has signed arms deals worth more than $3 billion with countries in the region since the signing of the so-called “Abraham Accords” in 2020 with Arab countries.

Moreover, the report by the WSJ confirmed that the Israeli Mossad and Shin Bet spy agencies have also begun to train Bahraini intelligence officers.

In 2020, Bahrain, the UAE, Sudan, and Morocco signed US-sponsored agreements to normalize relations with the Israeli regime, in a move decried by the Palestinians as a betrayal of their cause.

The deals have drawn widespread condemnations from Palestinians and other Muslim and Arab nations.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ukraine Cuts Ties with North Korea
Ukraine Cuts Ties with North Korea
Manama Buying UAVs, Anti-Drone Systems from Tel Aviv: Report
Manama Buying UAVs, Anti-Drone Systems from Tel Aviv: Report
14 July 2022
Lapid Hailed Biden as A “Great Zionist” and Israel
Lapid Hailed Biden as A “Great Zionist” and Israel's Greatest Ally
14 July 2022
Biden’s Dream for Palestine During Regional Visit
Biden’s Dream for Palestine During Regional Visit
13 July 2022
Normalizing Relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel Regime, Treason: Hamas
Normalizing Relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel Regime, Treason: Hamas
13 July 2022
John Bolton openly admits role in planning foreign coups
John Bolton openly admits role in planning foreign coups
13 July 2022
Antonio Manuel de Oliveira Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations
UN chief calls for blacklisting Israel over child deaths
13 July 2022
Ukraine
Ukraine's Attack on City in Kherson Region Reminiscent of Hiroshima: Official
12 July 2022
Iraqi Cyberattack Targets Tel Aviv Municipality Website
Iraqi Cyberattack Targets Tel Aviv Municipality Website
12 July 2022
Yemen Human Rights Center Lambastes World
Yemen Human Rights Center Lambastes World's Silence toward Saudi Crimes
12 July 2022
Activists take part in a Candlelight vigil outside the UN ESCWA building to denounce the killing of Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh.
US government lets Israel off the hook in the case of Palestinian-American journalist’s death
By: Robert Inlakesh
12 July 2022
Hamas Calls for More Support for Palestine and Al-Aqsa
Hamas Calls for More Support for Palestine and Al-Aqsa
11 July 2022
US-led Regional Defense System Provokes Iran
US-led Regional Defense System Provokes Iran
11 July 2022