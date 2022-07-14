0
Thursday 14 July 2022 - 10:14

Islamic Jihad: Biden’s West Asia Trip ‘Unfortunate Event’, Only Serves Israel

“This unpleasant trip does not offer any benefits to the Palestinian issue, and we do not care about it at all. The sole purpose of the trip is to build up the Israeli and US dominance over the Arab countries, and plunder their national wealth and resources,” Ahmed al-Mudallal said in an interview with the Arabic-language Palestine Today news agency on Wednesday.

Mudallal added that Biden's trip to Bethlehem, where he is expected to meet Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, will not be beneficial for the Palestinian issue and will only serve the occupying Israeli regime.

He noted that another goal of the US president’s regional tour was to completely liquidate the Palestinian issue, legitimize the occupying Israeli regime in West Asia, and propagate Iranophobia so that Persian Gulf Arab states will remain dependent on Washington and the Tel Aviv regime.

The Islamic Jihad leader highlighted that Biden also seeks to push Arab countries towards normalization and establishment of diplomatic ties and security relations with Israel.

Mudallal finally called on officials from the Palestinian Authority not to meet with Biden, stressing that any meeting or talks with Americans, who fully support the Israeli regime, will destroy the Palestinian cause.

The political bureau of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) in a statement on Wednesday said Biden's visit to the region is in line with increasing attacks against Palestinians, and aimed at forming a coalition against regional nations, resistance movements and the Palestinian people.

The PFLP then called on all Palestinians and freedom-loving people of the Muslim world to express their fierce opposition to the trip, both at national and international levels.
