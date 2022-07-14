0
Thursday 14 July 2022 - 21:12

Putin to Meet with Leader of Islamic Revolution during Visit to Tehran: Russian Envoy

"We expect (Putin) to meet with the supreme leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and his meetings with President (Ebrahim) Raisi," the Russian envoy told the Rossiya-24 television.
 
Dzhagaryan said he had "the highest expectations" that the exchange of opinions on a wide range of both bilateral and regional issues raised by the Russian and Iranian presidents at the sixth Caspian Summit would be continued during Putin’s visit.
 
On Tuesday, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced that on July 19 Putin would make a visit to Tehran where he would meet with the Iranian and Turkish presidents.
