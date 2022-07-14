Tehran Slams US for Unconditionally Supporting ‘Israel’

Islam Times - Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman slams the US for keeping up “unconditional” support for the “most murderous” regime in the world, ‘Israel’, and spreading lies about what it calls Tehran’s support for the Russian war in Ukraine.

Kan’ani added that at the beginning of Sullivan’s trip to Israel, he accused Iran of backing the “massacre” of the Ukrainian people, referring to the US official’s claim of Iran’s plan to provide Russia with drones amid the war on Ukraine/

“Lying is a common practice among the US statesmen for turning the reality upside down for evil purposes,” he said.

The US National Security advisor on Monday claimed that Washington had received “information” indicating that Iran was preparing to provide Russia with “up to several hundred UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles), including weapons-capable UAVs on an expedited timeline.”

Kan’ani on Tuesday reacted the claim, saying cooperation between Iran and Russia in the field of some modern technologies has nothing to do with Ukraine and goes, in fact, back to before the commencement of the Russian war.

In a Wednesday interview with Italian newspaper la Repubblica, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian expressed his country’s opposition to the war between Russia and Ukraine, vowing to continue efforts to help bring about a ceasefire during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s scheduled visit in Tehran.

“Since the beginning of the conflict, we clearly announced our position, and by that, I mean we are against Russia’s military action in Ukraine,” Amir-Abdollahian said.

“[US] National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan accompanied [President Joe] Biden to ‘Tel Aviv’ to reinforce America’s commitment to unconditional support for world’s most murderous child-killing regime,” Nasser Kan’ani said in a post on his Twitter account on Thursday.