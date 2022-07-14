Moscow: Training of Ukrainian Forces in NATO States Hybrid War Against Russia

Islam Times - Training of Ukrainian servicemen in NATO states is a hybrid war against Russia, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday.

"This is what constitutes a hybrid war," Zakharova underscored.

According to the spokeswoman, the West is using Kiev as a tool and a weapon against Russia "and against Ukraine itself."

"No one thinks about the fate of Ukrainian citizens, of course," she underlined.

The diplomat added that, according to reports of European media, such training is already going on or will begin soon in other NATO states.

On February 24, President Vladimir Putin stated in a televised address on February 24 that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics he had made a decision to carry out a special military operation. The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories.

The US, the EU, the UK and a number of other states have imposed sanctions against Russian legal entities and individuals. They also increased supplies of weapons to the Ukrainian authorities.

Moscow has repeatedly condemned the US and its NATO allies for delivering arms to Ukraine, insisting that the inflow of supplies will only prolong the conflict. The Kremlin has also stressed Western weapons are considered a legitimate target once they enter Ukrainian territory.

The diplomat noted a report by The Daily Mail about the beginning of training of first groups of about 500 Ukrainian servicemen out of 10,000 that should undergo a three-week training in use of Western weapons in Manchester, TASS reported.