Iranian Official Warns Biden's Regional Visit to Foment War

Islam Times - A ranking Iranian diplomat lambasted US President Joe Biden's tour of the West Asia, warning that the American leader's trip to the Israeli occupied territories and Saudi Arabia will bring nothing but war and instability to the region.

“Biden’s inauspicious visit is aimed at normalizing relations with the cancerous Israeli regime, which is the root cause of all insecurity and threats in the region,” added Fazli, who is also the director general of the Middle East Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“As God has promised, and it is a demand by Muslim nations, we will see that the Islamic resistance [front] will emerge victorious,” he continued.

On Wednesday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kana'ani stated that Washington's presence in the region has brought nothing but destruction and insecurity.

Kana'ani stated Biden has claimed that "his trip was aimed partly to help the Middle East to establish peace, while a glance at US foreign policy shows that this is not consistent with the current American policies".

"The US government cannot shift the blame by a single memo and they should know that the violent policy in the region and supporting such a policy would draw a reaction," the spokesman added.

"The US officials cannot justify and explain the result of their bad, and destructive actions that they have applied in the region and West Asia for many years," he stressed.

The spokesman noted Biden and American officials know what the people of the region think about US interventionist policy in the region.

Kana'ani said "the Zionist regime is fake in nature and the US obeys the regime", added that the US presence in the region, including in Iraq, Afghanistan, and Syria, was illegal and has caused much damage to the people.

Biden landed in the Israeli-occupied territories on the first day of his visit to the Middle East on Wednesday.

Biden will be spending two days in Al-Quds for talks with Israeli officials before he meets Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Friday in the occupied West Bank. But there is no expectation of bold announcements towards a fresh peace process, meaning the visit may merely deepen Palestinian frustration.

He will then take an unprecedented direct flight from Israel to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia – as the kingdom does not officially recognise Israel’s existence – for talks with Saudi officials, including Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman -- accused by the US intelligence community of being behind the 2018 murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi, and to attend a summit of Persian Gulf allies.

US officials say the trip could produce more steps toward normalization between Israel and Saudi Arabia.

“The bitter fruit of this diabolical trip is sedition, war, fratricide and conspiracy,” Mohammad Sadeq Fazli, an aide to Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, said on Wednesday.