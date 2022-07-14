0
Thursday 14 July 2022 - 21:49

FP Chief: Borrell: EU Needs Joint Arms Procurement to Refill Stocks Drained by Supplies to Ukraine

Borrell: EU Needs Joint Arms Procurement to Refill Stocks Drained by Supplies to Ukraine
The EU needs more deployable and interoperable armed forces, which would require increased defense spending by the member states, in order to address a full range of threats and risks the bloc is currently facing, the EU top diplomat believes, Sputnik reported.
 
At the same time, Borrell argues, it is crucial to spend funds more efficiently.
 
"The defence investment gap analysis presented to EU Leaders last May shows the nature of the problem, but also what can be done, for example with the Commission and the European Defence Agency supporting member states to proceed with joint procurement. One urgent example is the replenishing of stockpiles depleted due to the delivery of military equipment to Ukraine," Borrell said in a blog.
 
The joint acquisition of defense capabilities would not only contribute to the EU security and defense, but would also be necessary "for NATO Allies to protect Europe against threats from Russia", he noted.
 
Furthermore, Borrell emphasized the need for the EU to employ its defense capabilities more often, calling on the bloc to act as a security provider by engaging more broadly in the "crisis management" operations across the world.
 
"In the past 20 years, the EU has developed extensive experience with its crisis management operations. What started in the Balkans has grown into a powerful instrument, through which the EU today has deployed 18 missions and operations, of which 11 civilian and 7 military, on three continents... We need to recognise that we do face challenges in crisis management. But each time that we took risks and engaged we have made a positive difference on the ground," he said.
 
Russia has repeatedly denounced a continuous flow of weapons to the conflict zone in Ukraine from the West, stressing that it adds fuel to the fire and derails the prospects of a peace negotiation.
 
Late April, the Russian Foreign Ministry sent a note to NATO countries over arms supplies to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov claimed that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine would be a legitimate target for the Russian armed forces.
