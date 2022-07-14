0
Thursday 14 July 2022 - 22:53

Swedish Court Sentences Hamid Nouri to Life Imprisonment

Story Code : 1004312
Swedish Court Sentences Hamid Nouri to Life Imprisonment
The Swedish court has been described by Iran as illegal in the first place. Tehran slammed Nouri's detention and trial as “illegal,” calling for his immediate release.
 
On July 12, the Secretary of Iran High Council for Human Rights urged the UN to hold the Swedish government accountable for the illegal detention and trial of Nouri, while calling for his immediate release.
 
Also, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, in a phone call with his Swedish counterpart Ann Linde, had stressed the immediate release of Nouri.
 
Nouri was arrested upon arrival at the Stockholm Airport in November 2019 and was immediately imprisoned on bogus charges.
 
He has been held in solitary confinement for over two years. Swedish prosecutors have requested the maximum penalty of life imprisonment for the former Iranian judiciary official, falsely accusing him of prisoner abuse in the 1980s.
 
The charges against Nouri stem from accusations leveled against him by members of the terrorist Mujahedin-e-Khalq Organization (MKO). 
