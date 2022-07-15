Following Sayyed Nasrallah Speech, US Mediator Meets Israeli Energy Minister

Islam Times - Israeli media reported that the US mediator, Amos Hochstein, met with Energy Minister Karine Elharrar in an attempt to move towards an agreement with Lebanon on the issue of maritime borders, “the most explosive issue now,” following Hezbollah’s Secretary-General speech yesterday.

The commentator for Arab affairs in the Israeli channel Kan said that “the American mediator, Amos Hochstein, who is accompanying Biden, met with Energy Minister Karine Elharrar, in an attempt to progress towards an agreement with Lebanon on the issue of maritime borders.”He added, “With all due respect to the very important Saudi affairs, this is the most explosive issue now, after Nasrallah’s speech yesterday.”The Israeli media also quoted the Israeli Energy Minister as saying that she met with the American mediator for negotiations on the maritime borders with Lebanon, Amos Hochstein, and he did not “present the Lebanese position on the controversial issues.”“It seems that despite the severe energy crisis in Lebanon, the Lebanese leadership has not yet decided if it wants to conduct serious negotiations that lead to a solution to this issue,” the Israeli minister added.The Secretary-General of Hezbollah, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, discussed yesterday the latest political developments in Lebanon, the question of natural gas in the Mediterranean and the maritime borders, and presented the achievements of the resistance in the July war.“The resistance is the only force Lebanon has to obtain its right to its oil and gas […] the extraction of [the natural resources] provides Lebanon with billions of dollars without the need for any foreign debt, and this is the only path for salvaging the country,” he underscored.He also said the resistance did not see the American mediator as a mediator, “but rather as a party that serves the interests of Israel and pressures the Lebanese side.” He added that what brought Amos Hochstein on his last visit to Lebanon were two issues, “the dire need for securing an alternative to Russian gas and the resistance’s serious threats.”Sayyed Nasrallah referred to “the resistance’s right to take any step at the right time and the appropriate size to put pressure on the Israeli enemy.”Sayyed Nasrallah explained by adding that “The Resistance has the right to take any step of any gravity and at any time to pressure the Israeli enemy.”In the same context, the head of the Free Patriotic Movement, MP Gebran Bassil, affirmed today that Resistance is a strong point for Lebanon if the country knows to use it to demarcate the Lebanese maritime borders and extract oil and gas.