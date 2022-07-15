0
Friday 15 July 2022 - 08:21

Biden and Lapid Declaration: Iran, Hezbollah Main Concern

Story Code : 1004339
Biden and Lapid Declaration: Iran, Hezbollah Main Concern
The declaration reaffirms “the unbreakable bonds” between Tel Aviv and Washington, which are “based on a bedrock of shared values, shared interests, and true friendship.”

It underscores the United States' “steadfast commitment to preserve and strengthen ‘Israel's’ capability to deter its enemies and to defend itself by itself against any threat or combination of threats," and reiterates that “these commitments are bipartisan and sacrosanct,” which are also “vitally important to the national security of the United States.”

Addressing Iran, the declaration stresses that “integral to this pledge is the [US] commitment never to allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon, and that it is prepared to use all elements of its national power to ensure that outcome.”

Washington also reiterated its pledge to work with “Israel” “and other partners to confront Iran's ‘aggression and destabilizing activities, whether advanced directly or through proxies and terrorist organizations such as Hezbollah, Hamas, and Palestinian Islamic Jihad’.”
Comment


Featured Stories
What’s Beyond Sayyed Nasrallah’s Threats?
What’s Beyond Sayyed Nasrallah’s Threats?
Biden and Lapid Declaration: Iran, Hezbollah Main Concern
Biden and Lapid Declaration: Iran, Hezbollah Main Concern
15 July 2022
Brazil’s Bolsonaro Says He Has Plan to End Ukraine Conflict
Brazil’s Bolsonaro Says He Has Plan to End Ukraine Conflict
15 July 2022
Ukraine Cuts Ties with North Korea
Ukraine Cuts Ties with North Korea
14 July 2022
Manama Buying UAVs, Anti-Drone Systems from Tel Aviv: Report
Manama Buying UAVs, Anti-Drone Systems from Tel Aviv: Report
14 July 2022
Lapid Hailed Biden as A “Great Zionist” and Israel
Lapid Hailed Biden as A “Great Zionist” and Israel's Greatest Ally
14 July 2022
Biden’s Dream for Palestine During Regional Visit
Biden’s Dream for Palestine During Regional Visit
13 July 2022
Normalizing Relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel Regime, Treason: Hamas
Normalizing Relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel Regime, Treason: Hamas
13 July 2022
John Bolton openly admits role in planning foreign coups
John Bolton openly admits role in planning foreign coups
13 July 2022
Antonio Manuel de Oliveira Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations
UN chief calls for blacklisting Israel over child deaths
13 July 2022
Ukraine
Ukraine's Attack on City in Kherson Region Reminiscent of Hiroshima: Official
12 July 2022
Iraqi Cyberattack Targets Tel Aviv Municipality Website
Iraqi Cyberattack Targets Tel Aviv Municipality Website
12 July 2022
Yemen Human Rights Center Lambastes World
Yemen Human Rights Center Lambastes World's Silence toward Saudi Crimes
12 July 2022