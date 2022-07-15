Italy’s Draghi resigns as PM, leaving country in political crisis

Islam Times - Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi has announced that he is going to resign despite winning a confidence vote, leaving the country in a political turmoil.

Italy’s Draghi resigns as PM, leaving country in political crisisThursday, 14 July 2022 6:28 PM [ Last Update: Thursday, 14 July 2022 6:28 PM ]Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi makes a statement on the Ukraine crisis in Rome, Italy, February 24, 2022. (Photo by Reuters)Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi has announced that he is going to resign despite winning a confidence vote, leaving the country in a political turmoil.He announced his intention on Thursday as the government's future was thrown into uncertainty after the populist 5-Star Movement (5SM), a key coalition ally, pulled its support.“I will tender my resignation to the president of the republic this evening,” Draghi told the cabinet in a statement, adding that “the national unity coalition that backed this government no longer exists.”5SM parliamentarians refused to participate in the no confidence vote against Draghi over opposition to parts of a relief bill for skyrocketing energy prices that had triggered the confidence vote.In spite of the fact that Draghi won the vote by 172 to 39, the 5SM boycott, which was announced earlier by party leader Giuseppe Conte, represented a clear threat to his government.Conte discussed that the government should be doing more to tackle growing social problems in the euro zone's third largest economy."I have a strong fear that September will be a time when many families will face the terrible choice of paying their electricity bill or buying food," he said, referring to a sharp spike in energy costs.The development came after Draghi himself said this week that he would not head an administration without Conte's party, who emerged as the largest party in the previous election in 2018 but have since suffered defections and a loss of public support.Draghi’s resignation could lead to national elections as early as September or October.