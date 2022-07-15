Raisi: Harsh, Regrettable Response to Any Mistake Committed by US

Islam Times - Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi warned on Thursday that Tehran will have a “harsh and regrettable response” to any “mistake” committed by Washington or its allies.

During a speech in the western province of Kermanshah, Raisi affirmed that “The great nation of Iran will not accept any insecurity or crisis in the region, and Washington and its allies should know that any mistake will be met by a harsh and regrettable response from Iran.”Earlier, US President Joe Biden and Israeli occupation Prime Minister Yair Lapid committed to denying Iran nuclear weapons, demonstrating solidarity among allies long divided over dialogue with Tehran.Commenting on the matter, Raisi considered that the interventions of the United States and other foreign countries in the region only produce crises and destabilization, warning the Israeli occupation not to look at any point in the region with greed.The Iranian President pointed out that normalizing relations with “Israel” will never bring security to this entity.He said that Iran’s military power and capabilities in the region bring it security, indicating that when evaluating the international situation, Iran is now stronger than ever, while the US is in its weakest period ever.Biden and Lapid signed the so-called “Jerusalem Declaration” to consolidate cooperation between Washington and “Tel Aviv”. The Declaration emphasized the United States’ unwaning support for “Israel’s” regional military advantage and ability to “defend itself alone.”“The United States stresses that integral to this pledge is the commitment never to allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon and that it is prepared to use all elements of its national power to ensure that outcome,” the statement added.The declaration continued by saying the United States confirms the resolve to work with other partners to oppose what it described as “Iran’s aggression and destabilizing activities,” whether advanced directly or via “proxies” and organizations like Hezbollah, Hamas, and Palestinian Islamic Jihad.According to a senior Biden administration official, the agreement will expand the long-term security relationship between the United States and the Israeli occupation.On his part, commenting on Biden’s statements about increasing the policy of maximum pressure on Iran, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani considered that Washington’s policies in recent years in the region are inconsistent with the US President’s statements.