US-Israeli Declaration Threatening All Islamic States, Not Just Iran: FM spokesman

Islam Times - The Iranian Foreign Ministry’s spokesman says the newly-signed declaration between the United States and Israel is a threat to all Islamic and Arab countries as it seeks to support the Israeli regime’s so-called “military edge” in the region.

Nasser Kan’ani took to Twitter on Thursday evening to make the comments, following the inking of the declaration by US President Joe Biden and Israeli caretaker prime minister Yair Lapid in occupied al-Quds earlier in the day.According to a White House press release, the declaration points to the “unshakeable US commitment to Israel’s security, and especially to the maintenance of its qualitative military edge.” It pledges that Washington will continue to strengthen the regime’s military capabilities.“The joint declaration of Biden and Lapid stresses America’s firm commitment to maintaining Israel’s security and military edge. Do not take it wrong: the aim is not just Iran, but rather, Arab and Islamic countries must always bow to the Zionist regime’s superiority,” wrote the spokesman.“Therefore, the main source of threat to the region is crystal clear,” he added.Iranian officials have repeatedly denounced the destabilizing activities of Israel as the main source of insecurity in the region, warning regional countries of the perils of allowing the regime to establish a foothold in the region.