0
Saturday 16 July 2022 - 03:07

India Reports First Case of Monkeypox

Story Code : 1004458
India Reports First Case of Monkeypox
The patient is a 35-year-old man who had returned from the UAE to the southern Indian state of Kerala on July 12, Veena George, the state health minister, said on Thursday.

“All the steps are being taken and the patient is stable,” George added, urging the public to remain calm.

The man landed at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport and was quickly hospitalized with monkeypox symptoms. The authorities identified 11 of his close contacts, including family members, a taxi driver, and passengers who sat close to the patient on the plane, George said.

Though the WHO decided not to declare a global emergency over the monkeypox outbreak last month, the agency said on Tuesday that it will convene a second emergency meeting next week, after the number of reported cases grew to 9,200 across more than 60 countries.
Comment


Featured Stories
World Will Oppose ‘US Rules’ of Foreign Interference: China
World Will Oppose ‘US Rules’ of Foreign Interference: China
Biden Meets PA President as Palestinians Protest his Visit to Occupied Lands
Biden Meets PA President as Palestinians Protest his Visit to Occupied Lands
16 July 2022
Serbian President: West Fighting World War against Russia via Ukrainians
Serbian President: West Fighting World War against Russia via Ukrainians
16 July 2022
Welcoming the Devil: Saudi Arabia Opens Airspace to “Israel”!
Welcoming the Devil: Saudi Arabia Opens Airspace to “Israel”!
16 July 2022
What’s Beyond Sayyed Nasrallah’s Threats?
What’s Beyond Sayyed Nasrallah’s Threats?
By Marwa Haidar
15 July 2022
Biden and Lapid Declaration: Iran, Hezbollah Main Concern
Biden and Lapid Declaration: Iran, Hezbollah Main Concern
15 July 2022
Brazil’s Bolsonaro Says He Has Plan to End Ukraine Conflict
Brazil’s Bolsonaro Says He Has Plan to End Ukraine Conflict
15 July 2022
Ukraine Cuts Ties with North Korea
Ukraine Cuts Ties with North Korea
14 July 2022
Manama Buying UAVs, Anti-Drone Systems from Tel Aviv: Report
Manama Buying UAVs, Anti-Drone Systems from Tel Aviv: Report
14 July 2022
Lapid Hailed Biden as A “Great Zionist” and Israel
Lapid Hailed Biden as A “Great Zionist” and Israel's Greatest Ally
14 July 2022
Biden’s Dream for Palestine During Regional Visit
Biden’s Dream for Palestine During Regional Visit
13 July 2022
Normalizing Relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel Regime, Treason: Hamas
Normalizing Relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel Regime, Treason: Hamas
13 July 2022
John Bolton openly admits role in planning foreign coups
John Bolton openly admits role in planning foreign coups
13 July 2022