0
Saturday 16 July 2022 - 03:08

Welcoming the Devil: Saudi Arabia Opens Airspace to “Israel”!

Story Code : 1004459
Welcoming the Devil: Saudi Arabia Opens Airspace to “Israel”!
"Within the framework of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's keenness to fulfill its obligations under the Chicago Convention of 1944, which stipulates non-discrimination between civil aircrafts used in international air navigation, and to complement the efforts aimed at consolidating the Kingdom's position as a global hub connecting three continents and to enhance international air connectivity, the General Authority of Civil Aviation [GACA] announces the decision to open the Kingdom's airspace for all air carriers that meet the requirements of the Authority for overflying,” read the Kingdom's announcement.

The decision, which does not mention “Israel” by name, comes amid US President Joe Biden's visit to the Zionist entity and less than 24 hours before the US president is set to take off from “Ben-Gurion” Airport to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The so-called US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan issued a statement welcoming the statement on Friday morning, saying “President Biden welcomes and commends the historic decision by the leadership of Saudi Arabia to open Saudi airspace to all civilian carriers without discrimination, a decision that includes flights to and from ‘Israel’.”

“This decision is the result of the president’s persistent and principled diplomacy with Saudi Arabia over many months, culminating in his visit today,” added Sullivan. “This decision paves the way for a more integrated, stable, and secure Middle East region, which is vital for the security and prosperity of the United States and the American people, and for the security and prosperity of ‘Israel’.”

Sullivan added that Biden will have "more to say" on the decision later on Friday as he and his staff depart on their flight directly from the “Israeli” entity to Saudi Arabia.
Comment


Featured Stories
World Will Oppose ‘US Rules’ of Foreign Interference: China
World Will Oppose ‘US Rules’ of Foreign Interference: China
Biden Meets PA President as Palestinians Protest his Visit to Occupied Lands
Biden Meets PA President as Palestinians Protest his Visit to Occupied Lands
16 July 2022
Serbian President: West Fighting World War against Russia via Ukrainians
Serbian President: West Fighting World War against Russia via Ukrainians
16 July 2022
Welcoming the Devil: Saudi Arabia Opens Airspace to “Israel”!
Welcoming the Devil: Saudi Arabia Opens Airspace to “Israel”!
16 July 2022
What’s Beyond Sayyed Nasrallah’s Threats?
What’s Beyond Sayyed Nasrallah’s Threats?
By Marwa Haidar
15 July 2022
Biden and Lapid Declaration: Iran, Hezbollah Main Concern
Biden and Lapid Declaration: Iran, Hezbollah Main Concern
15 July 2022
Brazil’s Bolsonaro Says He Has Plan to End Ukraine Conflict
Brazil’s Bolsonaro Says He Has Plan to End Ukraine Conflict
15 July 2022
Ukraine Cuts Ties with North Korea
Ukraine Cuts Ties with North Korea
14 July 2022
Manama Buying UAVs, Anti-Drone Systems from Tel Aviv: Report
Manama Buying UAVs, Anti-Drone Systems from Tel Aviv: Report
14 July 2022
Lapid Hailed Biden as A “Great Zionist” and Israel
Lapid Hailed Biden as A “Great Zionist” and Israel's Greatest Ally
14 July 2022
Biden’s Dream for Palestine During Regional Visit
Biden’s Dream for Palestine During Regional Visit
13 July 2022
Normalizing Relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel Regime, Treason: Hamas
Normalizing Relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel Regime, Treason: Hamas
13 July 2022
John Bolton openly admits role in planning foreign coups
John Bolton openly admits role in planning foreign coups
13 July 2022