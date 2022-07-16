0
Saturday 16 July 2022 - 03:09

“Israel” Admits: We Can’t Afford A War with Hezbollah, Their Soldiers Are Much More Experienced Than Us

Story Code : 1004460
“Israel” Admits: We Can’t Afford A War with Hezbollah, Their Soldiers Are Much More Experienced Than Us
According to “Israeli” media, Hezbollah is now believed to have upgraded abilities, making a war now pricier for “Israel”.

“Recent events show that Hezbollah is shoring up its visibility toward ‘Israel’, demonstrating a chip in the deterrence that has existed for over a decade. There is a change in Hezbollah’s policy. They are showing more presence on the border, being more provocative and in general showing more willingness to go back to the reality that existed before 2006,” said Sarit Zehavi, a former “Israeli” military intelligence officer and founder of the Alma Research and Education Center.

 “‘Israel’ has yet to make the decision to initiate a major military offensive against the armament of Hezbollah,” said Zehavi.

For his part, Dr. Eyal Pinko, an “Israeli” professor at “Bar-Ilan” University’s Political Studies Department and an expert on military strategy and intelligence warned that “The average Hezbollah soldier is much more experienced and trained than the average ‘Israeli’ soldier. Hezbollah is a highly organized army. ‘Israel’ cannot afford a war with Hezbollah; the losses will be immense.”

“Hezbollah’s firepower is highly significant; it is not clear at all that ‘Israel’ will be able to handle it,” said Pinko, noting that “Its ability to use its force is not harmed, but its legitimacy to do so is reduced.”

Meanwhile, the “Jerusalem Post” cautioned that Hezbollah is most dangerous and immediate enemy to “Israel”. “Israeli” intelligence officers estimate Hezbollah has accumulated around 150,000 unguided rockets, with Iranian assistance.

“The multilayered ‘Israeli’ air systems, considered to be highly sophisticated, will likely have difficulty fending off barrages of thousands of rockets every day in the event of a war with Hezbollah,” the report said, pointing out that “The militant organization is also believed to have improved its precision missile abilities in recent years. ‘Israel’s’ air force is believed to be behind hundreds of strikes that have targeted this project. Yet the success appears to be limited, and the huge arsenal of rockets is also widely believed to be intact.”
Comment


Featured Stories
World Will Oppose ‘US Rules’ of Foreign Interference: China
World Will Oppose ‘US Rules’ of Foreign Interference: China
Biden Meets PA President as Palestinians Protest his Visit to Occupied Lands
Biden Meets PA President as Palestinians Protest his Visit to Occupied Lands
16 July 2022
Serbian President: West Fighting World War against Russia via Ukrainians
Serbian President: West Fighting World War against Russia via Ukrainians
16 July 2022
Welcoming the Devil: Saudi Arabia Opens Airspace to “Israel”!
Welcoming the Devil: Saudi Arabia Opens Airspace to “Israel”!
16 July 2022
What’s Beyond Sayyed Nasrallah’s Threats?
What’s Beyond Sayyed Nasrallah’s Threats?
By Marwa Haidar
15 July 2022
Biden and Lapid Declaration: Iran, Hezbollah Main Concern
Biden and Lapid Declaration: Iran, Hezbollah Main Concern
15 July 2022
Brazil’s Bolsonaro Says He Has Plan to End Ukraine Conflict
Brazil’s Bolsonaro Says He Has Plan to End Ukraine Conflict
15 July 2022
Ukraine Cuts Ties with North Korea
Ukraine Cuts Ties with North Korea
14 July 2022
Manama Buying UAVs, Anti-Drone Systems from Tel Aviv: Report
Manama Buying UAVs, Anti-Drone Systems from Tel Aviv: Report
14 July 2022
Lapid Hailed Biden as A “Great Zionist” and Israel
Lapid Hailed Biden as A “Great Zionist” and Israel's Greatest Ally
14 July 2022
Biden’s Dream for Palestine During Regional Visit
Biden’s Dream for Palestine During Regional Visit
13 July 2022
Normalizing Relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel Regime, Treason: Hamas
Normalizing Relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel Regime, Treason: Hamas
13 July 2022
John Bolton openly admits role in planning foreign coups
John Bolton openly admits role in planning foreign coups
13 July 2022