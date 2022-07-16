“Israel” Admits: We Can’t Afford A War with Hezbollah, Their Soldiers Are Much More Experienced Than Us

Islam Times - As US President Joe Biden continues his visit to the region, it seems that he hasn’t succeeded in assuring “Israeli” fears from Hezbollah.

According to “Israeli” media, Hezbollah is now believed to have upgraded abilities, making a war now pricier for “Israel”.“Recent events show that Hezbollah is shoring up its visibility toward ‘Israel’, demonstrating a chip in the deterrence that has existed for over a decade. There is a change in Hezbollah’s policy. They are showing more presence on the border, being more provocative and in general showing more willingness to go back to the reality that existed before 2006,” said Sarit Zehavi, a former “Israeli” military intelligence officer and founder of the Alma Research and Education Center.“‘Israel’ has yet to make the decision to initiate a major military offensive against the armament of Hezbollah,” said Zehavi.For his part, Dr. Eyal Pinko, an “Israeli” professor at “Bar-Ilan” University’s Political Studies Department and an expert on military strategy and intelligence warned that “The average Hezbollah soldier is much more experienced and trained than the average ‘Israeli’ soldier. Hezbollah is a highly organized army. ‘Israel’ cannot afford a war with Hezbollah; the losses will be immense.”“Hezbollah’s firepower is highly significant; it is not clear at all that ‘Israel’ will be able to handle it,” said Pinko, noting that “Its ability to use its force is not harmed, but its legitimacy to do so is reduced.”Meanwhile, the “Jerusalem Post” cautioned that Hezbollah is most dangerous and immediate enemy to “Israel”. “Israeli” intelligence officers estimate Hezbollah has accumulated around 150,000 unguided rockets, with Iranian assistance.“The multilayered ‘Israeli’ air systems, considered to be highly sophisticated, will likely have difficulty fending off barrages of thousands of rockets every day in the event of a war with Hezbollah,” the report said, pointing out that “The militant organization is also believed to have improved its precision missile abilities in recent years. ‘Israel’s’ air force is believed to be behind hundreds of strikes that have targeted this project. Yet the success appears to be limited, and the huge arsenal of rockets is also widely believed to be intact.”