World Will Oppose ‘US Rules’ of Foreign Interference: China

Islam Times - Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Wednesday that the “US rules” of interfering in other countries’ internal affairs will be opposed by people all over the world.

He made the remarks at a daily press conference when asked to comment on former US national security advisor John Bolton’s statements to the press that he had helped plan coups in other countries, Xinhua reported.“It is not surprising that former senior US officials have admitted that they had planned coups in foreign countries,” said Wang.He stressed that this can only show that interfering in other countries’ internal affairs and overthrowing other countries’ regimes have become the “code of conduct” of the US government and a part of the “US rules”, which will only be opposed by people all over the world.Bolton, a White House national security adviser in the Donald Trump administration, earlier said he had helped with coup preparations in other countries, according to TASS.“As somebody who has helped plan coups d’etat — not here, but, you know, other places — it takes a lot of work,” Bolton said in comments about the attack on the Capitol by Trump’s supporters in January 2021.