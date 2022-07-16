Israeli Army Generals Urge Political Command to Make Concessions to Lebanon in Maritime Conflict to Avoid Hezbollah War

Islam Times - In light of the threats made by Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah over the Zionist infringement on the Lebanese maritime borders, the Israeli media reflected calls on the government to eliminate Hezbollah pretexts to escalate the confrontation.

The US officials accompanying President Joe Biden during his visit to the occupied Palestinian territories stressed that they support the efforts exerted to reach a solution.In this regard, the US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said, “We listened to the ‘threats’, and we support reaching a solution.”The US mediator, Amos Hochestein, told the Israeli media that he was still optimistic about achieving a solution, adding that his target concentrates on facilitating the negotiations.Hochestein also revealed that he would visit Lebanon to meet the senior officials in the context of resuming the negotiations soon.Meanwhile, the Zionist media reflected the Israeli circles frustration with Biden’s remarks which did not voice a clear support to ‘Israel’ pertaining the maritime border demarcation.The Israeli army generals urged the Zionist government to avoid any escalation with Hezbollah by making concessions to Lebanon in the negotiations in order to avoid any military escalation with Hezbollah.Sayyed Nasrallah warned on Wednesday the Israeli enemy and the United States that if Lebanon is prevented from extracting its maritime resources, none will be able to extract or sell gas and oil.In a televised speech, Sayyed Nasrallah indicated that Hezbollah military forces are monitoring all the Zionist platforms across the occupied Palestinian coast, adding that the Resistance may resort to ground, maritime or air capabilities in order to attack the enemy and secure Lebanon’s rights.According to Sayyed Nasrallah, the new equation is Karish, what’s beyond Karish and what’s far beyond Karish.