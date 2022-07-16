0
Saturday 16 July 2022 - 07:22

Paving Way for Saudi Normalization, “Israel” OKs Red Sea Islands Deal

Story Code : 1004497
According to Axios, “The deal will also make possible a separate agreement with Saudi Arabia allowing ‘Israeli’ airlines to use its air space for eastbound flights to India and China, as well as allowing direct charter flights from ‘Israel’ to Saudi Arabia.”

The parameters of the deal over the Tiran and Sanafir islands were approved by the “Israeli” Prime Minister's Office, the Foreign Ministry and the War Ministry.

The deal includes moving multilateral forces of observers currently on Tiran and Sanafir to new positions in the Egyptian Sinai Peninsula, as well as installing cameras to monitor activity on the islands and the Strait of Tiran, per the “Israeli” officials.
