‘Israeli’ Warplanes Pound Gaza Strip

Islam Times - The Zionist occupation regime's warplanes attacked places in the Gaza Strip on Saturday morning.

According to a report published by "Palestine Today," the warplanes fired some eight missiles towards a base of Resistance groups in the Gaza Strip.‘Israeli’ gunboats, meanwhile, fired at the Palestinian fishermen's boat in the north of the Gaza Strip.At the same time, the Zionist regime's military announced that sirens went off warning of ‘missile attacks’ in the Zionist settlements bordering the Gaza Strip.Additionally, some Arab media outlets announced that several rockets were fired at the towns of Ashdod and Ashkelon in the south of occupied Palestine.The Zionist military said on Saturday that four missiles have been fired at the occupied territories from the Gaza Strip, claiming that one of the missiles has been intercepted.