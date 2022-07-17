0
Sunday 17 July 2022 - 03:14

China’s Economy Shrinks on Lingering Covid Woes

Story Code : 1004612
China’s Economy Shrinks on Lingering Covid Woes
According to data released by China’s National Bureau of Statistics [NBS] on Friday, the country’s GDP grew by a mere 0.4% in the three months to June 30, compared with the same period last year. On a quarterly basis, GDP shrank 2.6%.

For the first half of the year, the economy grew by 2.5%, much less than Beijing’s 5.5% target for 2022. The government admitted on Friday that reaching the GDP goal would be difficult in the coming months.

“There are challenges to achieve our expected economic growth target for the whole year,” Fu Linghui, a spokesperson for the NBS, said at a press briefing. He noted that apart from the pandemic troubles at home, higher global commodity prices and growing stagflation risks around the world also affect China's economy.

The drop in GDP comes amid China’s tough zero-COVID policy due to new outbreaks of the virus across the country.

Since March, Beijing has imposed lockdowns in dozens of cities, including financial hub Shanghai. The measures slashed consumer activity and disrupted supply chains, leading to closures of most shops, restaurants and factories.

Authorities however started gradually reopening the economy at the beginning of June, with restrictions in several major cities now lifted.

As lockdown measures ease, Fu Linghui said authorities expect the economy to rebound in the second half of 2022.
Comment


Featured Stories
World Will Oppose ‘US Rules’ of Foreign Interference: China
World Will Oppose ‘US Rules’ of Foreign Interference: China
Biden Meets PA President as Palestinians Protest his Visit to Occupied Lands
Biden Meets PA President as Palestinians Protest his Visit to Occupied Lands
16 July 2022
Serbian President: West Fighting World War against Russia via Ukrainians
Serbian President: West Fighting World War against Russia via Ukrainians
16 July 2022
Welcoming the Devil: Saudi Arabia Opens Airspace to “Israel”!
Welcoming the Devil: Saudi Arabia Opens Airspace to “Israel”!
16 July 2022
What’s Beyond Sayyed Nasrallah’s Threats?
What’s Beyond Sayyed Nasrallah’s Threats?
By Marwa Haidar
15 July 2022
Biden and Lapid Declaration: Iran, Hezbollah Main Concern
Biden and Lapid Declaration: Iran, Hezbollah Main Concern
15 July 2022
Brazil’s Bolsonaro Says He Has Plan to End Ukraine Conflict
Brazil’s Bolsonaro Says He Has Plan to End Ukraine Conflict
15 July 2022
Ukraine Cuts Ties with North Korea
Ukraine Cuts Ties with North Korea
14 July 2022
Manama Buying UAVs, Anti-Drone Systems from Tel Aviv: Report
Manama Buying UAVs, Anti-Drone Systems from Tel Aviv: Report
14 July 2022
Lapid Hailed Biden as A “Great Zionist” and Israel
Lapid Hailed Biden as A “Great Zionist” and Israel's Greatest Ally
14 July 2022
Biden’s Dream for Palestine During Regional Visit
Biden’s Dream for Palestine During Regional Visit
13 July 2022
Normalizing Relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel Regime, Treason: Hamas
Normalizing Relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel Regime, Treason: Hamas
13 July 2022
John Bolton openly admits role in planning foreign coups
John Bolton openly admits role in planning foreign coups
13 July 2022