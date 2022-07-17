‘Israeli’ Military Chief to Visit Unnamed Arab State

Islam Times - The Zionist military’s Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi is expected to travel to an Arab state next week on a first-ever official trip there by an ‘Israeli’ military commander.

The ‘Israeli’ military censor said Friday that the trip could be reported with restrictions, such as the name of the Arab nation until Kochavi lands there on Monday, according to ‘Israeli’ Channel 12 News.The Tel Aviv regime has recently been holding official relations with the Arab country, including in military-related matters, said military correspondents who are regularly briefed off the record by senior Zionist officials, according to The Times of ‘Israel’.Kochavi’s three-day trip will be the first time an ‘Israeli’ military chief officially visits the country.The announcement came as US President Joe Biden left the ‘Israeli’-occupied Palestinian territories on Friday for Saudi Arabia to discuss, among other agenda topics, the progress of ‘Israeli’-Saudi relations.In 2020, the Zionist occupation entity normalized ties with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain as part of the so-called ‘Abraham Accords,’ then resumed relations with Morocco in December of the same year. The Tel Aviv regime now is rallying more Arab countries to the unholy alliance aiming to form a common front against the alleged Iranian threat and develop partnerships in various fields.