0
Sunday 17 July 2022 - 06:56

Forget Transforming West Asia as You Wish, China Warns US

Story Code : 1004651
Forget Transforming West Asia as You Wish, China Warns US
The warning coincides with US President Joe Biden’s controversial tour of the region.

Speaking with Syria’s Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad via video link on Friday, China’s State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Washington and its allies need to drop the notion of transforming West Asia according to their own standards.

He said the West needs to fix old issues, respect the sovereignty of regional states in the true sense of the word, and behave in a way conducive to the peaceful development of the region based on its people’s demands.

"We believe that our brothers and sisters in West Asia have the ability and wisdom to maintain the overall situation of peace and stability and solve the problems left over from history."

The Chinese diplomat told his Syrian counterpart that Beijing is willing to work with Damascus to implement an important bilateral consensus, and promote sustained development of the China-Syria ties.

Wang said China will continue to speak up for Syria to safeguard its sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity and dignity.

On the issue of Palestine, the Chinese minister said the international community should not forget the Palestinian cause, much less marginalize it. Palestine, he stated, is at the heart of West Asia’s matters and China is willing to push it back to the top of the international agenda.
Comment


Featured Stories
Yemen: Ansarullah Warns Arabs of Disastrous Consequences of Biden Visit
Yemen: Ansarullah Warns Arabs of Disastrous Consequences of Biden Visit
US Approves Possible Sale of Military Assistance to Taiwan
US Approves Possible Sale of Military Assistance to Taiwan
17 July 2022
Influence of Old, Frail US in Decline
Influence of Old, Frail US in Decline
17 July 2022
World Will Oppose ‘US Rules’ of Foreign Interference: China
World Will Oppose ‘US Rules’ of Foreign Interference: China
16 July 2022
Biden Meets PA President as Palestinians Protest his Visit to Occupied Lands
Biden Meets PA President as Palestinians Protest his Visit to Occupied Lands
16 July 2022
Serbian President: West Fighting World War against Russia via Ukrainians
Serbian President: West Fighting World War against Russia via Ukrainians
16 July 2022
Welcoming the Devil: Saudi Arabia Opens Airspace to “Israel”!
Welcoming the Devil: Saudi Arabia Opens Airspace to “Israel”!
16 July 2022
What’s Beyond Sayyed Nasrallah’s Threats?
What’s Beyond Sayyed Nasrallah’s Threats?
By Marwa Haidar
15 July 2022
Biden and Lapid Declaration: Iran, Hezbollah Main Concern
Biden and Lapid Declaration: Iran, Hezbollah Main Concern
15 July 2022
Brazil’s Bolsonaro Says He Has Plan to End Ukraine Conflict
Brazil’s Bolsonaro Says He Has Plan to End Ukraine Conflict
15 July 2022
Ukraine Cuts Ties with North Korea
Ukraine Cuts Ties with North Korea
14 July 2022
Manama Buying UAVs, Anti-Drone Systems from Tel Aviv: Report
Manama Buying UAVs, Anti-Drone Systems from Tel Aviv: Report
14 July 2022
Lapid Hailed Biden as A “Great Zionist” and Israel
Lapid Hailed Biden as A “Great Zionist” and Israel's Greatest Ally
14 July 2022