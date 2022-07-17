0
Hezbollah Official: US Embassy in Beirut Obliges Lebanese Politicians, Journalists to Respond to Sayyed Nasrallah Speech

Hezbollah Official: US Embassy in Beirut Obliges Lebanese Politicians, Journalists to Respond to Sayyed Nasrallah Speech
Sponsoring a religious ceremony in Southern Lebanon, Sheikh Qawook maintained that the Resistance, not the Arab and US   promises, fortifies the national sovereignty.

His eminence indicated that the US embassy in Beirut always obliges some Lebanese politicians and journalists, who accept to stir sedition in the nation, to respond to anti-Israel threats made by Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah.

“The US administration is outraged at the Resistance equations.”

Sheikh Qawook noted that the Saudi regime’s decision to allow the Israeli airplanes fly over the land of the two holy mosques insults all the Muslims and confirms the Saudi involvement in the Zionist crimes in the region.

For his part, Head of Loyalty to Resistance parliamentary bloc, Hajj Mohammad Raad, affirmed that Lebanon has the right to invest its maritime resources in order to protect the national sovereignty and dignity.
