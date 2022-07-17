Black Man Shot by US Police Had 46 Bullet Wounds: Medical Examiner

Islam Times - A 25-year-old Black man who was shot and killed by police in Akron, Ohio, while fleeing a traffic stop, had 46 gunshot wounds, the medical examiner's office said Friday.

A summary of the autopsy findings on Jayland Walker was released by Summit County medical examiner Lisa Kohler, the Akron Beacon Journal newspaper reported.The release of body camera footage of Walker's June 27 shooting sparked several days of angry protests in Akron, a city of 190,000 people in northern Ohio.Walker had 46 gunshot wounds including graze injuries and 15 exit wounds, the medical examiner said. Twenty-six bullets were recovered from his body."We are not able to say which bullet killed him," the Beacon Journal quoted Kohler as saying. "He had several devastating injuries."She said a toxicology report on Walker for drugs or alcohol came back negative.According to police, they attempted to stop Walker for a minor traffic violation and he fled on foot after firing a shot from his car.A handgun and ammunition clip was recovered from his vehicle, police said.Eight police officers opened fire on Walker. They have been placed on leave pending an investigation.