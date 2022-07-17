0
Sunday 17 July 2022 - 08:47

Black Man Shot by US Police Had 46 Bullet Wounds: Medical Examiner

Story Code : 1004670
Black Man Shot by US Police Had 46 Bullet Wounds: Medical Examiner
A summary of the autopsy findings on Jayland Walker was released by Summit County medical examiner Lisa Kohler, the Akron Beacon Journal newspaper reported.

The release of body camera footage of Walker's June 27 shooting sparked several days of angry protests in Akron, a city of 190,000 people in northern Ohio.

Walker had 46 gunshot wounds including graze injuries and 15 exit wounds, the medical examiner said. Twenty-six bullets were recovered from his body.

"We are not able to say which bullet killed him," the Beacon Journal quoted Kohler as saying. "He had several devastating injuries."

She said a toxicology report on Walker for drugs or alcohol came back negative.

According to police, they attempted to stop Walker for a minor traffic violation and he fled on foot after firing a shot from his car.

A handgun and ammunition clip was recovered from his vehicle, police said.

Eight police officers opened fire on Walker. They have been placed on leave pending an investigation.
Comment


Featured Stories
Dominance of West Is Coming to an End, Former UK PM Says
Dominance of West Is Coming to an End, Former UK PM Says
Yemen: Ansarullah Warns Arabs of Disastrous Consequences of Biden Visit
Yemen: Ansarullah Warns Arabs of Disastrous Consequences of Biden Visit
17 July 2022
US Approves Possible Sale of Military Assistance to Taiwan
US Approves Possible Sale of Military Assistance to Taiwan
17 July 2022
Influence of Old, Frail US in Decline
Influence of Old, Frail US in Decline
17 July 2022
World Will Oppose ‘US Rules’ of Foreign Interference: China
World Will Oppose ‘US Rules’ of Foreign Interference: China
16 July 2022
Biden Meets PA President as Palestinians Protest his Visit to Occupied Lands
Biden Meets PA President as Palestinians Protest his Visit to Occupied Lands
16 July 2022
Serbian President: West Fighting World War against Russia via Ukrainians
Serbian President: West Fighting World War against Russia via Ukrainians
16 July 2022
Welcoming the Devil: Saudi Arabia Opens Airspace to “Israel”!
Welcoming the Devil: Saudi Arabia Opens Airspace to “Israel”!
16 July 2022
What’s Beyond Sayyed Nasrallah’s Threats?
What’s Beyond Sayyed Nasrallah’s Threats?
By Marwa Haidar
15 July 2022
Biden and Lapid Declaration: Iran, Hezbollah Main Concern
Biden and Lapid Declaration: Iran, Hezbollah Main Concern
15 July 2022
Brazil’s Bolsonaro Says He Has Plan to End Ukraine Conflict
Brazil’s Bolsonaro Says He Has Plan to End Ukraine Conflict
15 July 2022
Ukraine Cuts Ties with North Korea
Ukraine Cuts Ties with North Korea
14 July 2022
Manama Buying UAVs, Anti-Drone Systems from Tel Aviv: Report
Manama Buying UAVs, Anti-Drone Systems from Tel Aviv: Report
14 July 2022