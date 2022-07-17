0
Sunday 17 July 2022 - 09:09

Ammar al-Hakim: Hashd Al-Shabi Playing Essential Role in Iraq’s Security

Ammar al-Hakim: Hashd Al-Shabi Playing Essential Role in Iraq’s Security
Speaking at a ceremony on the occasion of the Eid al-Ghadir, Sayyid Ammar al-Hakim Leader of the National Wisdom Movement made some remarks about the role of Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) or "Al-Hashd Al-Shabi" in bringing security to Iraq.

Describing Al-Hashd Al-Shabi as a vital element in Iraq's defense system, Sayyid Ammar al-Hakim attached great importance to supporting, defending, and protecting the Al-Hashd Al-Shabi organization.

At the same time, Al-Hashd Al-Shabi forces must continue to improve their internal organization in administrative and military areas.

Referring to the current political developments in Iraq, the Leader of the National Wisdom Movement called on the Kurd officials to reach an agreement on the presidential candidate matters as soon as possible before the next session of the parliament that will be held this week.

Hakim further noted that the National Wisdom Movement will not be part of the future government but it will fulfill its responsibilities toward the Iraqis. 
