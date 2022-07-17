Yemen Says US Directly behind Suffering of Its People

Islam Times - Yemen's government strongly condemned US President Joe Biden's visit to the Middle East, citing the visit as part of the American project in the region, which seeks to establish a regional order based on the hierarchy of the Zionist enemy entity.

The Yemeni Ministry of Foreign Affairs warned about the consequences of continued US-Saudi aggression and siege on the Yemeni people, explaining in a statement that the American project is based on destabilizing security and waging wars in the Islamic nation, presenting opponents of this project as an enemy alternative to the Israeli enemy.The ministry also confirmed that the US is directly responsible for the Yemeni people's suffering.It also stated that the brutality of the Saudi aggression and its criminal practices, such as siege, starvation, killing, and widespread destruction, are in the interests of the US and Israel.According to the statement, Biden's talk about principles and human rights has become provocative to the feelings of Yemenis, who see no practical improvement in America's hostile policies.Biden started the tour on Wednesday, visiting the occupied territories and then Saudi Arabia, in what Palestinians and Yemenis have condemned as Washington’s endorsement of Tel Aviv and Riyadh’s atrocities.Meanwhile, Yemen's Supreme Political Council said that continued interference in the war-ravaged country's affairs by aggressive foreign states is the biggest impediment to the establishment of peace.“Peace requires serious will and readiness to take practical steps to end aggression, lift the country’s siege (by the invaders), put an end to the occupation, and eliminate all the effects of war,” the council said in a statement carried by Yemen’s al-Masirah television network on Saturday.“The invaders continue enforcing the siege (of Yemen) and prevent ships from sailing towards al-Hudaydah port,” the Supreme Political Council said.The council expressed surprise at a recent decision by the Saudi government to lift restrictions on “all carriers” using its airspace, in an apparent gesture of openness toward Israel following Biden’s pledge to aggressively push for the normalization of relations between Riyadh and Tel Aviv.The council said, “While (Saudis) open their airspace to the Israeli enemy, they insist, without any justification, on keeping our airspace and airports closed.”These crimes, it said, are being committed before the eyes of an international community, “which collaborates with an enemy that denies all human values as well as all laws and (human rights) declarations.”The council concluded its statement by blasting the United States for refusing to change its attitude towards Yemen.“The United States does not intend to change its approach to Yemen and the entire region and, for this reason, our nation and freedom-seeking people of the world condemn the US president’s visit to the region,” it said.Saudi Arabia launched a devastating war on Yemen in March 2015 in collaboration with its Arab allies and with arms, logistical, and political support from the US and other Western states. Simultaneous with the invasion, the aggressors and their supporters also put the entire impoverished country under an all-out land, aerial, and naval blockade.The objective was to reinstall the Riyadh-friendly regime of former Yemeni president, Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi, and crush Yemen’s Ansarullah popular resistance movement, which has been running state affairs in the absence of a functional government in Yemen.While the Saudi-led coalition has failed to achieve any of its objectives, the war has killed hundreds of thousands of Yemenis and spawned the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.The United Nations brokered a truce between the coalition and Ansarullah, which came into effect in April, and was extended for another two months on June 2.Throughout the course of the truce, however, Yemen has been reporting repeated breaches by the coalition.