Ayatollah Khamenei Grants Clemency to over 2,200 Iranian Prisoners on Eid Al-Ghadeer
The pardon was granted on Sunday on the occasion of two Muslim festivals, namely Eid al-Adha and Eid al-Ghadeer, which marks the appointment of the first Shiite Imam, Ali bin Abi Talib [AS], by Prophet Muhammad [PBUH] as his successor.
Iran’s Judiciary Chief Gholam Hossein Mohseni Ejei had sent a letter to Imam Khamenei, proposing a list of convicts deserving clemency.
Article 110 of the Constitution grants the Leader the right to pardon or reduce the sentences of convicts upon a recommendation from the head of the Judiciary.