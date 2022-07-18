0
Monday 18 July 2022 - 09:19

Ansarullah Leader: Biden Showed Loyalty to Zionists In Recent Visit to Occupied Territories

Story Code : 1004778
Sayyed al-Houthi made the remarks in a televised speech on Sunday in commemoration of Eid al-Ghadir, which marks the anniversary of the appointment of Imam Ali [AS] by Prophet Muhammad [PBUH] as his successor almost 14 centuries ago.

The Yemeni resistance leader said Biden made his Middle East tour in hope of being treated by everyone as the one who leads humanity around the globe.

“However, he has openly declared his affiliation to Zionism,” he said, adding, “The US is the follower of Zionism and is reflecting its orientations and positions.”

The Ansarullah leader also said “mercenary regimes” in the region have misled the Islamic Ummah on the issue of distinguishing friend from foe, adding, “These regimes introduce the Zionists as those whose leadership and rule must be accepted by the Islamic Ummah.”

Sayyed al-Houthi further warned against plots by hypocrite elements to present the enemies of ‘Israel’ as the main enemy of the Islamic Ummah, saying, “This is a very dangerous deviation.”

He also said Takfiri terrorist groups in the region are walking in the same direction that serves the Zionists.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Ansarullah leader called for putting an end to the dominance of global arrogance and their influence on Muslim nations, stressing the importance of righteous governance.

Biden touched down in the ‘Israeli’-occupied territories on Wednesday for his first trip there as the US president and was welcomed by the Zionist regime’s caretaker Prime Minister Yair Lapid, former premiers Naftali Bennett and Benjamin Netanyahu, and ‘Israeli’ president Isaac Herzog.

Biden spent two days in occupied al-Quds for talks with Zionist leaders before heading to the West Bank, where he met Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas on Friday.

Afterward, he took a direct flight from the occupied territories to the Saudi Arabian port city of Jeddah on the Red Sea for talks with Saudi officials and to take part in a summit of Gulf Cooperation Council.
