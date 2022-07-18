0
Monday 18 July 2022 - 10:14

West Heightens Risk of WWIII by Delivering Weapons to Ukraine

Story Code : 1004785
West Heightens Risk of WWIII by Delivering Weapons to Ukraine
"The deliveries of increasingly heavy weapons to Ukraine in ever greater numbers, as well as the training of Ukrainian service personnel, heighten the risk of the war spilling over into World War III," Sevim Dagdelen, a member of the Left Party, told The Global Times on Monday.

This concern is shared by two thirds of the German population, the MP said in her interview.

"So, we are not isolated at all in this question," the Chinese newspaper quoted Dagdelen as saying. According to her, the UK and the US are "putting faith in a proxy war and a war of attrition."

"The aim is to weaken Russia on the long term; and to achieve that, the West is willing to accept tens of thousands of deaths and unending suffering, as well as the destruction of Ukraine," she told the Chinese daily.

The longer the conflict in Ukraine lasts, the more terrible will be the consequences globally, Dagdelen warned. "We need serious diplomatic efforts in pursuit of a negotiated solution," she concluded.
Comment


Featured Stories
Dominance of West Is Coming to an End, Former UK PM Says
Dominance of West Is Coming to an End, Former UK PM Says
Yemen: Ansarullah Warns Arabs of Disastrous Consequences of Biden Visit
Yemen: Ansarullah Warns Arabs of Disastrous Consequences of Biden Visit
17 July 2022
US Approves Possible Sale of Military Assistance to Taiwan
US Approves Possible Sale of Military Assistance to Taiwan
17 July 2022
Influence of Old, Frail US in Decline
Influence of Old, Frail US in Decline
17 July 2022
World Will Oppose ‘US Rules’ of Foreign Interference: China
World Will Oppose ‘US Rules’ of Foreign Interference: China
16 July 2022
Biden Meets PA President as Palestinians Protest his Visit to Occupied Lands
Biden Meets PA President as Palestinians Protest his Visit to Occupied Lands
16 July 2022
Serbian President: West Fighting World War against Russia via Ukrainians
Serbian President: West Fighting World War against Russia via Ukrainians
16 July 2022
Welcoming the Devil: Saudi Arabia Opens Airspace to “Israel”!
Welcoming the Devil: Saudi Arabia Opens Airspace to “Israel”!
16 July 2022
What’s Beyond Sayyed Nasrallah’s Threats?
What’s Beyond Sayyed Nasrallah’s Threats?
By Marwa Haidar
15 July 2022
Biden and Lapid Declaration: Iran, Hezbollah Main Concern
Biden and Lapid Declaration: Iran, Hezbollah Main Concern
15 July 2022
Brazil’s Bolsonaro Says He Has Plan to End Ukraine Conflict
Brazil’s Bolsonaro Says He Has Plan to End Ukraine Conflict
15 July 2022
Ukraine Cuts Ties with North Korea
Ukraine Cuts Ties with North Korea
14 July 2022
Manama Buying UAVs, Anti-Drone Systems from Tel Aviv: Report
Manama Buying UAVs, Anti-Drone Systems from Tel Aviv: Report
14 July 2022