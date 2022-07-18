Palestine Warns against New Israeli Settlement Plans after Biden's Visit

Islam Times - Palestinian Foreign Ministry on Sunday warned against Israel's new settlement plans after US President Joe Biden's visit to the region.

Israel's planning and building committee will convene to discuss plans to build 2,000 settlement units southeast of Jerusalem al-Quds, according to Israeli media reports.Part of the plans was postponed until after Biden's visit, the Palestinian Foreign Ministry said in a statement, calling it "an ugly Israeli exploitation of the visit to deepen and strengthen settlements," China News reported.The statement called on the international community and the US administration "to be vigilant and pay attention to this issue, especially since President Biden called for stopping unilateral measures, foremost of which is settlements."Critics say Israel’s settlement expansion policies amount to apartheid.The UN Security Council has in several resolutions condemned the Tel Aviv regime’s settlement activities in the occupied Palestinian lands.Palestinians want the West Bank as part of a future independent Palestinian state, with East al-Quds as its capital.