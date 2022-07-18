0
Monday 18 July 2022 - 11:37

US CENTCOM Commander Pays Illegitimate Visit to Syria

Story Code : 1004796
US CENTCOM Commander Pays Illegitimate Visit to Syria
Informed sources in West Asia region and close to Syrian opposition groups have said said that "Michael Kurilla", the commander of United States Central Command in West Asia (CENTCOM), went to the occupied area of "Al-Tanaf" in the east of Syria before leaving for the occupied Palestinian territories and meeting with the Zionist regime security officials.

He met with the occupying American forces in Al-Tanaf base, which is located in the border triangle of Syria, Jordan and Iraq, and American forces have been occupying this region for years under the pretext of fighting ISIL.

The Hebrew website "Wala" reported yesterday, Sunday, that the CENTCOM commander entered the occupied Palestinian territories for the second time since assuming his post to meet with the ZionistIsraeli regime's authorities.

Yesterday, he entered the occupied Palestinian territories and met and talked with Aviv Kochavi, the Chief of General Staff of the Israeli Army, and Benny Gantz, the regime war minister.

The CENTCOM Twitter page has also reported on General Kurilla's visit to Al-Tanaf.
Comment


Featured Stories
Arab Activists Launch Hashtag Campaign to Oppose Normalization with Israel amid Biden
Arab Activists Launch Hashtag Campaign to Oppose Normalization with Israel amid Biden's Visit
‘Israel’ To Be Sole Loser of Any New Aggression Against Gaza: Islamic Jihad
‘Israel’ To Be Sole Loser of Any New Aggression Against Gaza: Islamic Jihad
18 July 2022
Ansarullah Leader: Biden Showed Loyalty to Zionists In Recent Visit to Occupied Territories
Ansarullah Leader: Biden Showed Loyalty to Zionists In Recent Visit to Occupied Territories
18 July 2022
West Heightens Risk of WWIII by Delivering Weapons to Ukraine
West Heightens Risk of WWIII by Delivering Weapons to Ukraine
18 July 2022
Dominance of West Is Coming to an End, Former UK PM Says
Dominance of West Is Coming to an End, Former UK PM Says
17 July 2022
Yemen: Ansarullah Warns Arabs of Disastrous Consequences of Biden Visit
Yemen: Ansarullah Warns Arabs of Disastrous Consequences of Biden Visit
17 July 2022
US Approves Possible Sale of Military Assistance to Taiwan
US Approves Possible Sale of Military Assistance to Taiwan
17 July 2022
Influence of Old, Frail US in Decline
Influence of Old, Frail US in Decline
17 July 2022
World Will Oppose ‘US Rules’ of Foreign Interference: China
World Will Oppose ‘US Rules’ of Foreign Interference: China
16 July 2022
Biden Meets PA President as Palestinians Protest his Visit to Occupied Lands
Biden Meets PA President as Palestinians Protest his Visit to Occupied Lands
16 July 2022
Serbian President: West Fighting World War against Russia via Ukrainians
Serbian President: West Fighting World War against Russia via Ukrainians
16 July 2022
Welcoming the Devil: Saudi Arabia Opens Airspace to “Israel”!
Welcoming the Devil: Saudi Arabia Opens Airspace to “Israel”!
16 July 2022
What’s Beyond Sayyed Nasrallah’s Threats?
What’s Beyond Sayyed Nasrallah’s Threats?
By Marwa Haidar
15 July 2022